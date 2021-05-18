Two cars towed with extensive damage from Plains Township crash scene

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A two-car crash snarled traffic on part of Route 315 in Plains Township Tuesday afternoon.

Police say it happened around 3:00 p.m. near Dunkin’.

Plains Township Police & Fire Department diverted traffic through Richland Boulevard as crews worked to clean up debris from the crash.

Authorities say both cars were towed from the scene with extensive damage.

The road reopened around 4:00 p.m.

At this time, there’s no word on any injuries or what led to the crash.