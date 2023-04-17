FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a New York woman died in a two-car crash on I-80 in Luzerne County on Sunday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a two-car crash around 12:40 p.m. on Interstate 80 in Foster Township.

Police say two cars were traveling west near mile marker 269 when one car, driven by Erykah Ross, 24, of Buffalo, tried to pass the second car at high speed.

Ross hit the car and caused her vehicle to go airborne down an embankment coming to a stop after striking a tree.

Ross was pronounced dead on the scene. State police note she was wearing a seat belt.