Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect the current status of the victims.

MADISON TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a two-car crash that left one person dead Friday morning.

According to Hemlock Township Police Department, officers responded to a two-car crash that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Millville Road in Madison Township.

Hemlock Twp. Police Hemlock Twp. Police

Police say a car was traveling north when it crossed into the southbound lane and hit a second car head-on causing both drivers to get trapped.

The driver of the second car was pronounced dead on the scene, investigators said.

Officers stated the driver of the first car, Eugene Travelpiece Jr., 24, of Berwick, sustained severe injuries and was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. His current conditions are unknown at this time.

Hemlock Township police are continuing to investigate the incident.