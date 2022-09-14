SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a crash involving two cars that lead one into a dealership building.

The crash occurred around 3:47 p.m., Wednesday, on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton.

According to Captian Taylor of the Scraton Fire Department, a red truck crashed into the front window of the Scranton Dodge building.

Investigators are working to determine who is at fault for the crash and the housing inspector is evaluating the structure.





The man driving the red truck was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Crews are tasked with figuring out how to get the red truck out without causing further structural damage.

The driver of the second car and no one inside the dealership sustained any injuries.

At this time 1100 Wyoming Avenue in Scranton is closed as firefighters clear out the scene. Police advise using an alternate route on the commute home.