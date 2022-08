SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A business is damaged after a two-car crash that occurred late Monday night in Lackawanna County.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. at the Bronze Tanning Salon on Green Ridge Street in Scranton.

Officials tell Eyewitness News two cars were involved and one crashed into the building.

An inspector was called to the scene and the building has been condemned.