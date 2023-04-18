NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a crash killed an 84-year-old man after a car crashed into another vehicle waiting at a stop sign.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday troopers were called to the intersection of Bulls Head Road and Elm Street in Norwegian Township for a two-car crash.

Through further investigation, police say a car driven by James Davison, 84, of Pottsville, was waiting at a stop sign but failed to yield the right way and was struck by another vehicle.

PSP stated Davison sustained major injuries in the crash and later died at the Schuylkill Lehigh Valley East Hospital.

The second driver, a 30-year-old woman from Pottsville did not sustain injuries in the crash.