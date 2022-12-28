PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a two-car crash occurred after a driver ran a red light causing a passenger to die from his injuries.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a car was traveling along Route 6 approaching State Route 507 in Pike County on December 23 around 11:00 a.m.

A second car was driving and entering the intersection turning left at a green light. The first car entered the intersection at the same time running a red light, police say.

The two cars crashed into each other and the passenger 60-year-old Dale Edwards was pronounced dead on the scene.

PSP states the investigation remains open pending an autopsy report.