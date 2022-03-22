LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two 17-year-old brothers have been arrested for what police say is in connection to the shots fired incident in Larksville last Tuesday.

According to officials, a search warrant was executed at a residence on East State Street in Larksville. As a result, investigators arrested two 17-year-old brothers who police say had involvement in the incident on March 15.

Investigators say one juvenile was responsible for firing the weapon, the other was responsible for providing the weapon.

Both brothers have been charged as adults with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. The two remain in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for not posting the $50,000 and $25,000 bail.