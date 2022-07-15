PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Plains Township Police Department said they arrested two individuals who now face multiple felony drug-related charges.

Investigators said they launched a narcotics investigation earlier this year into Shane Burton and Samantha Malia.

Officers said they executed a search warrant in the 40 block of Wilcox Street, Plains Township that uncovered quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, packaging materials, scales, and drug paraphernalia.

Both Burton and Malia were taken to the Luzerne County Correctional facility on $200,000 bail according to officials.

Malia was charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver narcotics and possession of a controlled substance.

Burton was charged with three counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver narcotics, three counts of criminal use of a communication facility, and other related charges.

Following the search warrant, officials said the Plains Township Zoning committee condemned their house unfit for human habitation.