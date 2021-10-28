Two arrested in connection to Cass Township homicide

CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a body that was found in a wooded area of Schuykill County last week.

According to a release from state police, Michael Angelo of Seltzer and James Fitzpatrick of Pottsville were taken into custody and charged with homicide on Wednesday.

Last Thursday, troopers found 27-year-old Joseph Fedornak dead from a gunshot wound in a wooded area of Cass Township.

Both men are being held in Schuylkill County Prison without bail.

