Two arrested for selling meth, fentanyl out of a Pittston residence

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been arrested after a drug task force searched a residence in Pittston selling methamphetamine and fentanyl.

City of Pittston Police Department

According to the City of Pittston Police Department, on Thursday at 10 a.m. Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Market Street.

Investigators say undercover officers purchased illegal drugs from Corey Hornline at the residence leading police to search the home in Pittston.

During the investigation quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl were recovered and led to the arrest of Samantha Banellis who police say was in the residence at the time of the search.

Both were arraigned, Hornline was in custody at the Luzerne County Prison on $100,000 bail.