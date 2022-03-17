SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after investigators say they found over 100 bags of synthetic marijuana and other drug paraphernalia worth $12,320.

According to the Scranton Police Department, Amber Benjamin and Nicholas Caramanno were arrested after officers search their residence for active warrants on possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators say they found a 9 mm revolver handgun, various ammunition, 123 zip lock bags containing 5 grams of synthetic marijuana, $145 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia.

Police say the total amount of value found is estimated at $12,320.

Scranton Police Department

Benjamin and Caramanno have been charged with firearms violations, intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drugs, and flight to avoid apprehension.