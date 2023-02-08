TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The popular social media app Twitter appears to be down for users across the world Wednesday.

Website status monitoring program, “Downdetector,” showed a spike in Twitter outage reports around the 10,000 mark late Wednesday afternoon.

Users attempting to post a tweet were met with a message that reads, “Tweet from [user’s account] failed: You reached your daily tweet limit. Please try again tomorrow.”

Others received the error, “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets.”

Some users reported successfully sending their tweets using the scheduling feature built into the program. The tweets could be scheduled to automatically post as little as one minute from the actual time.

Users also had trouble when they tried to follow another Twitter user, getting a message “You are unable to follow more people at this time” with a link to the company’s policy on follow limits.

Nearly an hour after initial outage reports appeared, Twitter Support acknowledged the problem tweeting, “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed.”

Further details were unavailable Wednesday and an email seeking comment from the company’s press account went unanswered. Twitter has dissolved its media relations team.

It is not clear what caused Wednesday’s meltdown, but Twitter engineers and experts have been warning that the platform is at an increased risk of fraying since Musk fired most of the people who worked on keeping it running.

According to technology news outlet 9to5Mac, the outage comes shortly after Twitter launched an update increasing the maximum character count per tweet to 4,000. It is unclear if the outage and the update are connected.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.