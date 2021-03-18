Twins charged in supermarket retail theft

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A pair of 31-year-old twins are being charged after police say they were involved in a string of thefts.

Christen Marie and Megan Jayne Probst were charged by Lock Haven City Police with retail theft and criminal conspiracy to commit retail theft for an incident at a Weis Markets store in Lock Haven in August of 2020.

Police say they used the self checkout lane and purposely did not scan some items before taking them. The alleged stolen items total about $230.

The charges are first degree misdemeanors.