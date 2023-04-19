SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local college students are making a difference on their campus. Twin sisters are spreading joy with the help of their university.

Students at Marywood University are spreading positivity and joy by starting something called kindness week.

Twin sisters Liz and Madeline Adams are encouraging students to join them in making a card to add a little joy to someone’s day.

“Our little colored cards are for residents at Marywood Heights nursing home and assisted living residence and then we also have thank you cards for maintenance, dining, and housekeeping staff on campus,” Maddie said.

The sisters started a podcast in the fall of 2020 which is what led them to share their outlook on life beyond their inner circle.

Liz is very active with the national group, FACES: The National Craniofacial Association.

She and her twin Maddie started their podcast as a way to inspire others to be kind, the podcast Courageously Kind was born.

“We started sort of as a way to bring a little bit of kindness and positivity and optimism to our friends and family during the COVID-19 pandemic and a lot of people just kind of resonated with that message,” Maddie explained.

They are expanding their kindness movement to an event on campus. The main goal of their mission is to encourage everyone to treat others with kindness.

“I am really big into face equality, which is activism for people with facial disfigurements, and that’s been part of our mission to create kindness and making sure that everyone is treated with kindness,” Liz stated.

They invited students to draw a kindness challenge and do it this week or simply leave a positive note on the glass to brighten someone’s day.

“We really wanted to have some sort of project where kids could really get involved with making a positive impact on campus,” said Ellen Frantz, a senior at Marywood.

All the cards will be delivered on Friday.

This is the first year of kindness week and the twins hope to make it an annual event.