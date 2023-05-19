WERNERSVILLE, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News introduced readers to Twila Reber in April as she had a very special birthday coming up and all she wanted for her big day were Tastykakes.

Twila recently celebrated her 104 birthday on Wednesday, May 17 and the goal was to get Twila 104 boxes of Tastykake products. Eyewitness News has learned that not only did Twila receive her goal number, but she surpassed it.

According to Donna Schudel, a Community Relations employee with Phoebe Berks Health Care Center (HCC) Twila has lived at the center for 30 years, so she is very popular and knows everybody.

Schudel says Twila was born on May 17, 1919, and she celebrated her 104 birthday on Wednesday. All Twila wanted for her birthday were Tastykake products so the staff wanted to present her with 104 packs of Tastykake products on her birthday. Eyewitness News even reported where to send Tastykake products for Twila if readers so desired.

So the staff asked for Tastykake donations and they did receive them, as over 150 boxes of Tastykake products were delivered to Twila on her big day.

“Twila has been surprised and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love. She can’t wait to go around and hand out Tastykakes to all of her friends at Phoebe,” said Lexi Hull, the community Life Lead at Phoebe Berks HCC.

Now Twila will be handing out Tastykakes to her friends and the staff at Phoebe Berks HCC for as long as she can. The question is how will this get topped for the big 105?

To learn more about the staff or residents at Phoebe Berks HCC visit their website or Facebook page.