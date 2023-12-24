(WBRE/WYOU) It is a 28/22 News Tradition for the staff on air and behind the scenes to read the classic tale “The Night Before Christmas”.

This tradition started back in the late 1980s with our dear late anchorman Keith Martin, who would don his red suit and read the story. Over the years, the staff began reading the story line by line. It is our way of showcasing the many individuals who bring you 28/22 News every day.

From all of us at 28/22 News we wish you a holiday season filled with love, peace, and many blessings. And as always, Thank You for making 28/22 News part of your day.