Turnpike ramp closing at Wilkes-Barre Interchange Saturday for maintenance

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike is warning drivers traveling to the Northeast Extension (I-476) of a ramp closure happening in Luzerne County Saturday night.

The southbound entry ramp at the Wilkes-Barre Interchange, Exit 105 will close at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and remain closed till 7:00 a.m. Sunday.

Drivers headed southbound will not be able to enter the Northeastern Extension and should seek alternate routes by using the nearest available interchange.

For more information on Turnpike traffic and closings visit the PaTurnpike website.