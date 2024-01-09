KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fiery crash closed the southbound lane of the Turnpike at the entrance of the Pocono on-ramp.

Just outside of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Exit 95, the on-ramp cleared up after a tractor-trailer accident shut down both southbound lanes for about four hours.

The tractor-trailer flipped over an embankment and 28/22 News was there shortly after the accident happened.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 91.5 on Interstate 476 southbound.

Both southbound lanes were shut down and northbound was down to a single lane in the area of the accident.

While the lanes were closed, there was a highway detour between Pocono and Mahoning Valley from milepost 95 to 75.9.

Crews were on the scene working on removing the cab and tractor-trailer from the side of the highway for hours.

Although both southbound lanes are re-opened, the trailer from the accident is still off to the side where the accident happened.