(WBRE/WYOU)— A northeastern Pennsylvania local brought home an American championship, but not in sports, the man competed in a pepper-eating competition.

Kris Fragale, better known to his fans as “The Scoville Unit”, brought home the American championship for the League of Fire.

He stopped by the PALive studio today to tell me about his ride to victory and let me test how much spice I could handle.

When measuring heat, most limit their scale to mild, medium, or hot, but Fragale doesn’t stop until the steam is coming out of his ears.

“I was ready. I was breaking records every week leading up to it. I was doing obscene amounts of heat, I was cramping on the regular. I was prepping my body for this to be painful, and just everything fell in place to where it was expected,” Fragake said.

Competition at West Coast Sauce Festival Experience in San Diego never stood a chance.

“I was like in a whole different world, my music hit when they were introducing me and I just went into a whole different phase and then just started eating peppers,” Fragale told 28/22 News.

Competitors eat the same peppers each round until the last one is standing. This year, that was Kris.

“I’m thinking of the journey there, how we got there, how the trip was the people that were rooting for me at home, the people watching for me at home, my nieces, my nephews, my sponsors,” the Scoville Unit said.

Kris’s journey started in his grandfather’s garden where he sampled fresh veggies and spices like chives, garlic, and peppers. He now dedicates his success to his father and grandfather.

It was during the pandemic that Kris’s passion for peppers turned into much more. Now, three years later, he holds world records, and his thousands of fans know him as “The Scoville Unit,” the measurement of heat from spices.

Now Kris let me take a little step into his world and see how much heat I could handle.

“Alright, what are we starting with here?” I asked.

“We’re gonna start with the Paqui One Chip Challenge, but first I think you should get your mouth prepped by trying my sauce,” Fragale said.

Although the Scoville Unit Sauce was a starter for me, its kick could be a finisher for many.

Kris then introduced me to the Paqui One Chip Challenge, just one bite will leave your stomach in knots.

Last but not least, a spicy take on the classic Rice Krispy packed with 35 grams of terror.

“Wait for the change,” Fragale told me.

“I’m quivering,” I responded.

And that’s when I tapped out. I’m keeping my day job and Kris can keep his title of League of Fire’s American champion.

It took me at least two hours to fully recover from all that heat. To see the full footage of our spice adventure and how much heat Kris is used to, watch the video below.