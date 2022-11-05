DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday is the night. Turning back the clock one hour to gain that precious hour of sleep, but for one local business, it’s a lot more than one clock.

Reporter Thomas Battle went to Ye Old Clock and Gift Shoppe in Dallas to talk to them about this busy weekend. When it comes to turning back the clock, the workers here have their hands full.

“We have thousands of clocks in here. At last count it was about three thousand,” said Rebecca Nicely, co-owner of Ye Old Clock and Gift Shoppe.

Thousands of clocks that all need to be changed.

“We usually start a few days ahead of time. We do all the watches and all the small clocks. We do the majority of all the battery-operated clocks. So it does take four of us, usually three days. So by the time Sunday comes around, we will have it finished,” Nicely explained.

They have been in the community for decades and locals turn to them for everything clocks.

“So when the daylight saving time happens, they call us. We had a lot of phone calls this morning, our phone has been ringing off the hook. People need advice on how to turn their clocks back,” Nicely told Eyewitness News.

The time change is still a divisive topic as it disrupts our habits in many ways.

“Well it’s always an adjustment because I have animals. It affects their feeding time and they tend to wake me up a bit earlier. Cause they’re not used to the time change. So it’s a little bit disruptive with my sleep schedule,” said Frankie Kopec from Wilkes-Barre.

The Sunshine Protection Act has been in the U.S. House since march and could end the current practice.

“I think that would be great. I think that would cause a lot less stress for people and you know the world at large,” Kopec said.

Don’t forget daylight saving time is also the recommended time to change your smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries.