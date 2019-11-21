Turkey Trot: Thanksgiving travel predictions



WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – AAA Mid-Atlantic is predicting a three percent travel increase over the Thanksgiving holiday this year. With nearly 62,000 Wilkes-Barre area residents expected to travel at least 50 miles, it’s the highest travel volume since 2005. The holiday travel period runs from Wednesday, November 27th to Sunday, December 1st.



Major delays are predicted throughout the week, peaking on Wednesday. Trips are expected to take up to four times longer. To combat the issue, AAA recommends motorists travel during the off-peak hours of early morning and/or later in the evening, avoiding travel during the afternoons and early evenings on Wednesday and Sunday.



Travelers can map routes, make travel arrangements, find gas, and request roadside assistance by downloading the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android.