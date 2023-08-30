TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People living in a Wyoming County neighborhood have been under a water boil advisory for more than a year and they reached out to 28/22 News for help.

Residents who live in the Clarendon Acres Development in Tunkhannock Township have to boil their water. It’s something 18-year resident Kelly Gioconda has been doing since May of 2022.

“I’m spending a fortune in bottled water because when you go to boil the water, the pan turns completely white and nobody’s interested in using that to put in their mouth, to brush their teeth, or even drink or give to our animals,” said Gioconda.

The Clarendon Acres Water Company issued the boil water advisory due to an assessment done to their system by the DEP.

“They found several things that they’d want improvements on, lacking from permitting and open containment pit. So, the things that we have fixed are ready to go, but the things that we are still waiting on are engineering permits,” said Clarendon Acres Water Company President David Swanson.

A spokesperson for the DEP says the water company is working with them to locate and detect a leak in one of their water tanks. Additionally, they are trying to address issues within its disinfection system.

“The reason why it’s taking so long is the way permitting goes through both sets of engineers. I’m dealing with my engineers that are doing the work and writing the permits, and then the DEP’s set of engineers and how they have to make sure that everything they’re writing in the permit is accurate,” Swanson explained.

The DEP tells 28/22 News a permit should be issued in the near future.

“I want this resolved. I want to go back to being assured that my family is using safe drinking water,” Gioconda said.

28/22 News also reached out to the Tunkhannock Township Supervisor for comment, but he did not wish to provide one.

There are nearly 70 homes in the Clarendon development in Tunkhannock Township.