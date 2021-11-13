Tunkhannock Township Police issue warrant following an incident of Friday

TUNKHANNOCK TWP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Tunkhannock Township Police are looking for Joseph Anthony Frank.





An arrest warrant for Frank has been secured following an incident Friday afternoon.

According to Police, Frank arrived at the residence of an elderly family member on Shupp Hill Road and began to smash windows with a bat.

Frank then approached the victim and threatened him with the bat.

The victim produced a handgun and fired once into the floor near Frank causing him to flee.

Police believe Frank to be driving a small white SUV that may be a rental.

Police warn that Frank should not be approached.

Anyone who believes to see Frank or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 570.836.5255