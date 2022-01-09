Tunkhannock Township Police Department welcomes new K9

TUNKHANOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A police department is expanding its force by one officer.

Once sworn in, that officer will be able to sniff out crime. Yes, we’re talking about a K-9. Meet two-year-old Etu. She’s a German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix. Etu arrived home on Wednesday from Germany for her new job.

“Narcotics, firearms and human detection,” Etu’s handler, patrolman Ben Seibert said. Both are set to start training Monday.

“There is warehouses that we train in. They have old vehicles,” Seibert said.

For 12 weeks, Etu and Seibert will be at SCI Rockview for training, near State College. Once educated, both will come back back to Wyoming County to sniff for drugs, weaponry, and the missing.

“In two and half years quite a bit of it. So, I can see how she will help,” Seibert said.

The Wyoming County District Attorney secured the state grant through the attorney general’s office for the K9 program. The county is one of three awarded the grant.

“It was basically a no-brainer. I mean we don’t have a K9 in this county and there is a need for one. They are around us. It’s a delayed response time when we do need one,” Tunkhannock Township Police Department Chief Edward Morristell said.

It’s been a decade since the county has had a K9. The grant is worth more than $35,000 to get the program started.

“I chose Patrolman Seibert to run this program for us. He’s young, energetic, I think it will be a great experience for him to learn and to also have a partner,” Chief Morristell said.

“She liked me from the start, that’s a good sign,” Seibert said.

Endless Mountains Veterinary Center in Tunkhannock is providing free care for the life of Etu. Tractor Supply also stepped up, providing food for the soon-to-be new officer.