Tunkhannock man arrested after police say he raped and kidnapped a woman who was on her way to work

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Tunkhannock man is in jail after police say he kidnapped and repeatedly raped a woman over several hours Sunday morning.

According to police, Aaron Sherman, 25, of Tunkhannock, hit a woman over the head with a pipe and dragged her into the woods near West Elm Street and Broadway as she was walking to work around 2:30 AM on Sunday. Sherman allegedly bound the woman with gorilla tape and raped her. Police say he then forced her into his truck, where he drove her around for several hours as he looked for another girl before pulling over to rape her a second time.

Police say Sherman threatened to kill his victim if she reported him to the police. Around 7:00 AM, Sherman dropped his victim off at the Walmart in Pittston. When he did, she was able to get a partial registration off the truck.

Police were able to use this partial plate and video surveillance, as well as details the victim recalls Sherman saying to track him down at a property in Tunkhannock.

Sherman is facing numerous charges including rape, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.