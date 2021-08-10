Tunkhannock hospital fights to keep emergency services open for community

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials at a hospital in Tunkhannock are working to keep emergency room services going in their hospital.

A release from Tyler Memorial Hospital states that the community would like to see the facility keep services such as imaging, outpatient care, and diagnostic services.

The hospital recently announced the end of their inpatient acute and surgical services and the intent to switch to ambulatory care on or before October 23.

They note that the use of inpatient services has dwindled over the past few years, but the care campus continues to be a center point for emergency services, outpatient care, and diagnostic services.

“As the only emergency medical provider in Wyoming County, Tyler Memorial hospital is a vital part of the community’s safety net. The continuation of Commonwealth Heath’s ER services means sustained access to local, quality care for rural communities in the region,” said U.S. Representative Fred Keller who supports the efforts to keep the hospital running.

In the meantime, the site will still station an ambulance for timely response to emergencies, but acute inpatient, surgery, and emergency care are readily available at Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton, and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.