Tunkhannock honors National Wreaths Across America Day

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Locations across the country are honoring our country’s fallen heroes in recognition of National Wreaths Across America Day.

Remember, honor and teach. Three words used to describe Wreaths Across America Day.

Volunteers and veterans came together at sunnyside cemetery to lay more than 900 wreaths on the headstones of veterans.

Sean Callahan is a veteran and a member of Blue Star Mothers of NEPA the organization that planned the ceremony.

He says he was astonished at how people came out for the event in the rain.





“It means a lot knowing that people in the community haven’t forgotten your service or the service of many of the people here in this cemetery,” stated Callahan.

Callahan says he and his wife walked through the cemetery 8 times since summer to count the veterans laid to rest.

A meaningful act he’s done in the past.

“My dad and I would always lay flags for memorial day at each headstone so the American Legion could go around on Memorial Day and fire the gun,” explained Callahan.

Army veteran Jim Holmes brought his grandson Caleb along, showing the significance behind the event.

“It means you’re honoring the people who actually protected… fought for our country, protected our country, and protect our country today,” said Holmes.

Now the volunteers tell me today’s weather wasn’t ideal, but the military operates rain or shine and they wouldn’t let the rain stop them from honoring our country’s fallen heroes.