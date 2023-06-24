TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tunkhannock Founders Day took place this afternoon on East Tioga St.

Hundreds of people gathered this afternoon despite the rainy weather for the annual festival.

“Oh, it’s great it’s such a fun day. Hopefully, the weather holds up today but even in the rain it’s fun,” said Kristen Huff the executive director of United Way in Wyoming Valley.

Some came for food and others came for the fun. One attendee who says she comes every year looks forward to the different stands and all they have to offer.

“I like to go to the duck derby by United Way they have some great prizes, but I participate in a lot of the stands,” says Mary Alice Osterhout from Tunkhannock.

Some of those prizes include a black stone grill, a kayak, and a flat screen tv. How it works is you buy a tick for $5 and at 3 p.m. they pick a duck out of the pool and if your tick matches the number on the duck you win a prize.

“It helps to fund our partner agencies we have about 26 agencies we fund every year that do all kinds of great things in the community to help people in need,” added Huff.

Other local organizations and vendors were there from free balloon animals to jewelry and of course food! One vendor has been coming for the past six years.

“It’s great having all the people come out and support us when we’re up here they’re awesome to deal with and we just have a great time up here,” continued Sammy Parlopiano the general manager of Samarios Pizza.

Everyone Eyewitness News spoke to this afternoon says they can not wait to do it again next year.