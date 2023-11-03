TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two local organizations teamed up Friday afternoon to raise some money.

Friday the Fire and Ice Fundraiser took place and for the first time this year, Firehouse Subs sponsored it, giving a portion of their sales to the Tunkhannock Community Ambulance Association and the Tunkhannock Fire Department.

They also have ice cream for sale from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. one volunteer EMS says this will really help them out.

“Donations, you know everything is strapped this time of year and we’re not immune from it,” said Matthew Vanardsdalen a volunteer EMS at Tunkhannock Community Ambulance.

Not only are they in need of cash but they are also in need of volunteers.

This Fire and Ice Fundraiser will help with that, but they will still need people.

“Expenses we have and hopefully, need more volunteers,” added Vanardsdalen.

Getting more people will also decrease the response time, helping to save more lives.

“It will be somebody there, we can get the trucks out in somebody’s need,” continued Vanardsdalen.

The Fire and Ice Fundraiser will continue till Saturday at 9 p.m. for anyone interested in being a volunteer EMS visit their Facebook page.