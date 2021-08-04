Looking Back: A Tunkhannock dentist and 5 medal Olympian

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Walter Tewksbury was born in Luzerne County, well educated, had a successful career as a dentist in historic Tunkhannock, and was also an Olympic medal winner.

“It’s amazing. Someone from a small town could acquire such fame. And travel to Paris and win an Olympic. It’s amazing. I have been, I watch the Olympics every year that it is on, and enjoy it so much,” said Dawn Fitch a volunteer with the Wyoming County Historical Society.

Locals praised his accomplishments in a 2016 interview.

“A household name here in Tunkhannock,” said Jerry Grimaud of Tunkhannock, “he coached track and field. He was a dentist. He lived to be in his nineties. As I recall the 1968 Olympics honored him”

The Wyoming County Historical Society on Harrison street has a display, and there is this Pennsylvania historical marker on the track at Tunkhannock area high school. Both are a testament to Tewksbury’s greatness.

"That the future generations will know what happened here.

We are very lucky to have had him, yes,” said Paul Radwanski of the Wyoming County Historical Society.

“And it is great a local person. Can’t beat it,” said Finch.



The Wyoming County Historical Society is located on Harrison Street in Tunkhannock. It is open Tuesday and Wednesday From 10 a-m to 2 p-m.