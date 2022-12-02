You can watch the tree lighting LIVE on Eyewitness News @ 5pm

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (EYEWITNESS NEWS) — For the 21st year, Tunkhannock is once again welcoming the holiday season with their annual “Christmas In Our Hometown” celebration.

Festivities begin on Friday evening where PAlive!’s Chris Bohinski will serve as the grand marshal in the Santa Parade down Tioga Street.

The parade will be followed by the town’s tree lighting ceremony featuring Christmas caroling and dancing from local high school groups.

You can enjoy the Vendor Village, Horse and Wagon Rides, Cookie Walk, Ice Carving, and much more through Saturday evening.

You can watch the tree lighting LIVE at 5:30 p.m. on Eyewitness News. If you aren’t near your TV, you can also stream the event.