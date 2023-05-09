WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday marks National Fentanyl Awareness Day as efforts continue to shed light on the deadly drug.

“It’s one that has caused more overdose deaths than ever before.”

Ryan Hogan with the Luzerne/Wyoming Counties Drug and Alcohol program says fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has caused a lot of problems locally.

“Well, we’ve seen an uptick in our overdose rates as a result of the widespread fentanyl problem that we have in both Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. Fentanyl is found in almost 90 percent of our overdose cases when we look at the toxicology reports,” Hogan said.

Fentanyl is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

It takes just two milligrams, equivalent to a few grains of salt, to cause a fatal overdose.

Most overdoses happen accidentally. Because a lot of the people putting fentanyl in their system don’t even know they’re doing it.

“Really anybody that used counterfeit prescription drugs or injects heroin is at risk of an overdose from fentanyl,” Hogan explained.

According to the D.E.A., a significant number of high school and college students purchase Adderall and Xanax from dark web drug markets, or through social media.

Hogan says these counterfeit prescription drugs look exactly like medications you would get from a pharmacy.

“They’ve been stamped to look exactly like a prescription pain killer or prescription Valium or Xanax, whatever the case may be, and people are taking them recreational thinking you know I’m just going to get a little bit of a buzz off this and unfortunately it’s been cut with fentanyl leading to overdoses and overdose deaths,” added Hogan

For resources on fentanyl awareness head to the CDC’s website.