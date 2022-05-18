AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick-off to summer. Many people are expected to travel.

Especially by plane, the TSA is projecting we could see pre-covid numbers again. The airport here is seeing 70% of its pre-pandemic ridership. It’s expected to trend upwards across the country.

Airlines are bringing in larger planes to Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport to get more passengers to their destinations.

“Going to Florida was very busy, both flights were packed which is a little nerve-wracking for me but then coming back there weren’t as many people,” said Alexandra Maxian.

Maxian is returning from Orlando. Flying for the first time in a while.

“I love traveling so it’s kind of nice to go back out there,” said Maxian.

“Flights used to be 76 seats and now we have airbus 319s and those are 150 seats,” stated Carl Beardsley.

The larger planes come at a pivotal time as TSA is projecting record numbers this summer.

“The levels are returning to pre-covid levels as far as traffic volume and they’re starting to exceed it. So they need to plan before they even get to the airport,” explained Michael Kichline, asst. Federal Security Director Generalist at TSA.

TSA recommends you know liquid sizes and what you can and can not bring on a plane.

The non-acceptable items were on display including a table full of mostly knives confiscated since may first.

TSA has created a free “my TSA app” with handy features to get you through security much faster.

“It’s very important to know before you go. Know what’s in your carry-on bag, know what’s in your check bag, and know where you should be packing items,” explained Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for TSA.

The app also can tell you wait times at airports. Allowing Maxian to manage her time better for a less stressful experience.

“Michigan and then I have a work trip back to Florida,” said Maxian.

Airports are already seeing pre-pandemic numbers. This indicates there could be delays where you go as we get closer to memorial day weekend and beyond