EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In 2023, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found over 100 firearms at Pennsylvania airport security checkpoints last year.

In total, TSA officers stopped 103 handguns at Pennsylvania airport security in 2023, with a rise in numbers compared to the 82 guns found in 2022.

TSA officers set records for the most guns caught in a single year in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in 2023. 45 guns were caught at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) breaking the previous record of 44 set in 2022, and at Pittsburgh International Airport 43 guns were found breaking the previous record of 35 that was set in 2019.

According to TSA, officers detected 6,737 firearms at 265 airport security checkpoints throughout the nation in 2023, a significant increase from the 6,542 detected in 2022. Of the guns found in 2023, around 93 percent were loaded.

Courtesy: TSA

TSA firearms caught at TSA checkpoints in airports in Pennsylvania: 2017 – 2023

Airport 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) 35 25 20 26 39 44 45 Pittsburg International Airport (PIT) 32 34 35 21 32 26 44 Harrisburg International Airport (MDT) 6 6 7 4 2 10 8 Erie Internationational Airport (ERI) 0 0 0 1 1 1 2 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) 1 1 4 1 3 0 2 Arnold Palmer International Airport (LBE) 2 2 3 1 6 1 1 Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) 4 7 1 3 6 0 1 University Park Airport (UNV) 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Totals 80 75 71 57 89 82 103

Passengers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapon permit, guns are not permitted to be carried onto the airplane.

Per TSA guidelines, passengers traveling with a firearm in their checked bags must ensure the gun is unloaded and packed into a locked hard-sided case. The ammo must be in the original box, even if the box is not full, next to the firearm. The case must be brought to the airline check-in counter to be declared by the airline rep.

For more information on what passengers can travel with, visit the “What Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website.