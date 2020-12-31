TSA installs acrylic shields at AVP to limit spread of COVID-19

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport has announced that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) installed acrylic shields in high interaction areas between TSA employees and passengers. These areas include the X-ray machine and other areas where passengers frequently interact with TSA personnel.

“The installation of these shields is just one of many initiatives that TSA has put in place with the goal of reducing the likelihood of cross contamination among travelers and employees who are flying out of the airport,” said Michael Kichline, TSA’s Assistant Federal Security Director for the airport. “The shields provide an additional layer of protection to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.” QUOTED FROM A TSA PRESS RELEASE SENT TO EYEWITNESS NEWS

The TSA reminds travelers to follow CDC guidance as well as local and state guidelines. For more information on how the TSA is responding to the coronavirus, visit their website.