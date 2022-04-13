EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Transportation Security Administration or TSA has announced they are extending face mask requirements.

According to the TSA, they will extend security directives and the emergency amendment requiring the use of face masks on public transportation and transportation hubs for another two weeks through May 3.

TSA SAID IN A STATEMENT TO EYEWITNESS NEWS:

CDC continues to monitor the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, especially the BA.2 subvariant that now makes up more than 85% of U.S. cases. Since early April 2022, there have been increases in the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 cases in the United States. During the 15-day extension period, CDC will assess the potential impact the recent rise of COVID-19 cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations, deaths, and healthcare system capacity.” Transportation Security Administration

The TSA says they will continue to work closely with the CDC and will let the public know of any changes to the face mask requirement.