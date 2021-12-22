TSA expects to see an increase in holiday travel, despite omicron

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holiday travel rush is well underway.

Airlines have seen huge passenger growth over the last few weeks. Volume is up six percent over 2019.

Nationwide, the TSA expects 30 million passengers between December 20 and January 3. Even with the rapid spread of the omicron variant, many travelers appear undeterred.







Eyewitness News spoke with passengers at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton international airport this morning.

“We are going to Honolulu, Hawaii. And it is a trip that has been planned for two years and (in the past) It has been canceled. So it is my mom’s trip of a lifetime, so we are very excited,” said Chris Baumbach of Owego New York.

Meanwhile, there have been than 5,600 cases of unruly passengers so far this year. That has the nation’s flight attendants asking travelers for patience and kindness.