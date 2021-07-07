TSA COVID Checkpoints: What you can and can’t bring on your flight

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — With summer flight travel season in full swing as the pandemic eases, TSA officials are urging passengers to be properly prepared at airport security checkpoints.





A TSA news conference Wednesday morning at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport highlighted some dos and don’ts for passengers. TSA spokesperson Michael Kichline displayed four bins filled with items confiscated at Avoca during the July 4th holiday weekend.

He says it is important for travelers to know the rules of what they can and cannot pack in their carry-ons. Kichline says the biggest violations include liquids, gels and aerosol products.

