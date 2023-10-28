WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kids hit the jackpot, on Saturday when it came to candy at a state police barracks annual ‘Trunk or Treat’. This year was extra special since today marked ‘National First Responder Day.’

It’s costumes and candy galore at this state police barracks near Hazleton.

Just days before Halloween the barracks held its fourth annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ bringing together first responders and the community on Saturday.

“It allows kids to come out and kind of meet us in a different light, in a better light and they want to now talk with us, take pictures with us so it’s a great experience for everyone involved,” said Jessica Surkin public information officer at Hazleton Police Department.

This year is extra special as the day also fell on ‘National First Responders Day.’

“That’s what we’re here for, we’re here for the community. It’s what we do,” says Christopher Wersinger fire police at the West Hazleton Fire Department.

A perfect opportunity for kids and their families to say thank you and get an inside look at what our first responders do for us daily.

“My kids really liked kind of getting inside the vehicle and you know kind of climbing and exploring because they’re just very curious and everybody was very patient and opening up all the doors and let them sit in the seats and things like that so it was a lot of fun,” explained Heather Kurnczi from Mountain Top.

Showing off all the bells and whistles, state police say this event opens up the path for future leaders in our area.

“These kids, they can remember as they get older, you know I had good interactions with the fire department, the police officers, the state police. So, this is more than just having fun and giving out candy. this is also building trust and relationships with members of our community,” added Tpr. Anthony Petroski the public information officer at PSP Troop N.

So whether you’re here for the looks.

“I love seeing everybody dressed up in like different costumes and stuff,” says Isabelle Gutsi from Drums.

The sweets.

“I like getting candy,” continued Kaleesi Gutsi from Drums.

or to meet new people everyone had the same message in the end.