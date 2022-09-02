WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many in northeastern Pennsylvania are gearing up in anticipation for former President Donald J. Trump’s appearance at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Saturday.

Workers tell Eyewitness News they expect around 10,000 people to show up to catch a glimpse of the former president. Multiple vendors selling everything Trump have already set up shop in and around the arena.

Pennsylvania State Police have issued a traffic advisory for the area surrounding the arena.

According to PSP, former President Trump’s visit will result in temporary delays near the Mohegan Sun Arena during the afternoon and evening hours:

Interstate 81 Southbound exit 180 and exit 168 Highland Park Interchange between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Interstate 81 Northbound exit 168 and exit 180 during the times of 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Troopers say drivers are reminded to expect delays, backups, and congestion in and around the area during Saturday’s event.

The event comes just days after President Joe Biden visited the Diamond City where he discussed his “Safer America Plan”.

Security fences were set up around Mohegan Sun Arena Thursday

The arena complex opens at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning and the doors open at 2:00 p.m. Former President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00 p.m.

Eyewitness News will have team coverage of the day’s event and will livestream Mr. Trump’s speech on pahomepage.com.