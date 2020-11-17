Trump campaign claim of ballot observer issue denied in Pennsylvania Supreme Court

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit from the Trump campaign that claimed Philadelphia was in violation of a state election law by the way it handled observers a city polling location, according to NBC News.

The Trump campaign lawsuit stated that ballot observers were not close to those counting ballots. But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said the state law does not set a minimum distance between ballot observers and counting tables, the law only states that they must be allowed in the room.

According to the report from NBC News, the ruling says the legislature left it up to county election boards to make these decisions. And in the case of Philadelphia, the local board “fashioned these rules based on its careful consideration of how it could best protect the security and privacy of voters’ ballots, as well as safeguard its employees and others who would be present during a pandemic.”