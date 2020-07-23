Trump administration gives update on in-person learning for upcoming school year

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) President Donald Trump held a briefing on the nationwide coronavirus response on Thursday and gave an update on the reopening of schools this fall amid the pandemic.

President Trump says he feels it is necessary for children to return to in-person learning for the 2020-2021 school year.

The American Academy of Pediatrics released guidance for school re-entry.

Within the guidelines, the academy says “lengthy time away from school and associated interruption of supportive services often results in social isolation, making it difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits as well as child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation. This, in turn, places children and adolescents at considerable risk of morbidity and, in some cases, mortality.”

The Trump administration believes school districts around the country can reopen as long as protocols are taken to protect teachers, students and families. The president said cities and states that are current COVID-19 hot spots may delay opening, that decision will be left to each state’s governors.

The president also said the decision to have children return to in-person learning should be left up to the families.

The next coronavirus relief aid stimulus package includes funding to be distributed to schools and districts nationwide to aid in implementing necessary safety protocols.

The president also said the Centers for Disease Control is expected to release further guidance for reopening schools.