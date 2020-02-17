True story about Scranton man’s death in World War 2 revealed 75 years later

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Twenty two-year-old Staff Sergeant Joseph Prokop of Scranton died on this date 75 years ago.

For decades it was understood that Prokop died in a B-17 bomber crash over Germany during World War Two. Recently, Germany found out that was not what actually occurred.



“The soldiers were missing in action, then they were killed in action and then the families were notified that they were killed, murdered. How they went through that?” Stated Commander James Kuchwara of VFW Post 25.



On Monday morning, VFW Post 25 and representatives from Germany gathered at Joseph’s grave in Cathedral Cemetery, not far from where Joseph grew up.

They wanted to set the record straight after the new facts of Joseph’s death were uncovered.



“I knew all my life that there was something different. What happened wasn’t really the way it was. So I wasn’t really shocked to find out that it was something else.” Said Ann Spearmint, Joseph’s Prokop’s only surviving sibling.

Ann Spearmint is in her 90’s and happy to have closure, even if it is decades later than expected.



“It turned out for the best. I mean at least now I know and I’m just sorry that my family didn’t know.” Ann told Eyewitness News.



The message of forgiveness is not lost on the youth.



“I feel like this is devastating for the family to only be finding out recently. But it’s nice to finally get that closure and peace for this family.” Stated Mariah Mancuso, a sophomore at Holy Cross.



During the ceremony, Ann was presented with a bible and flag in honor of her brother.