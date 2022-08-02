SUGARLOAF, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State lawmakers and activists came together for what they call the ‘True Cost of Washington Event.’

Pennsylvania’s ‘Americans for Prosperity’ were at the Gulf Gas Station off of State Route 93 in Sugarloaf Township. They lowered the price of a regular gallon of gas to $2.38 the average price of unleaded gasoline the day President Joe Biden took office.

Traffic was backed up in both directors as hundreds of drivers stopped to get gas from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Congressman Dan Meuser spoke with drivers on how lawmakers can help lower the cost of gasoline.

“There’s literally an assault on our domestic energy. We should be opening up more places in Alaska rather than going to Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, they should be coming to Pennsylvania and talking about how we can increase our natural gas which has half the carbons of fossil fuels,” said Representative Dan Meuser (R) 9th District.

The idea behind the pre-inflation gas discount event was to highlight the rising cost of gas and connect motorists to the federal policies that contribute to inflation.