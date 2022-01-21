Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA, 4 loose monkeys 1 found

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys went missing, one has been found.

According to State Police, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Route 54 off Interstate 80 when four monkeys got loose during the commotion of the crash.

Around 9:00 p.m. one monkey was found in a tree inside the wooded area, there’s no word at this time on the whereabouts or the conditions of the other three monkeys.





PA Game Commission was looking for the missing monkeys with the assistance of a helicopter provided by Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers on the scene stated that the monkeys weigh about three pounds. Route 54 was closed in both directions, however, as of 8:00 p.m., it reopened.





This is an ongoing story we will update you with the latest as the information is released.