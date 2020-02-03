Trucking against trafficking training taking place at LCCC

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Students who are part of the professional truck driving courses at Luzerne County Community College are being trained in observing signs of human trafficking at truck stops. They begin this training on the first day through a video and discussion, and then it is enforced throughout the rest of their 172 hour course.

As of 2019, Pennsylvania ranks 11th in the nation for the most human trafficking cases by state. Last August, the state attorney general announced charges against a Florida man who investigators say operated a human trafficking ring under the guise of massage parlors in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Virginia.

According to data from Polaris, 275 trafficking cases were identified in the Keystone State through the National Human Trafficking Hotline in 2018. A majority of those cases, 213, were labeled as sex trafficking.

That represents an increase of about 35% from 204 cases from the year before. One of those cases, in 2017 ended in a guilty plea from Eric Rolle of Bushkill, Monroe County who investigators say forced women into prostitution and violently assaulted them if they refused.

