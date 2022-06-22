TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews respond to a truck striking a bridge causing road closure in Taylor.

According to police on the scene, Oak Street is closed due to the truck crash, and traffic from Main Avenue is being detoured through Stauffer Industrial Park to get to Keyser Avenue.





Officials say people coming from Keyser Avenue needing to get to Main Avenue can use Union Street in Taylor.

According to Taylor Police Department, trucks coming from Keyser to Main Avenue can not use Oak Street to come down due to a weight restriction.

Officials advise truckers to be aware of posted signage in the area because the bridge is hit pretty frequently.

Police report the truck driver is doing well however the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Crews say Oak Street should be open within the hour.