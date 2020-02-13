Truck rolls over on interstate exit ramp

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Traffic is still moving at this hour after a truck rolled over on an interstate exit ramp in Luzerne County Thursday morning.

According to police, a tractor-trailer traveling westbound I-80 to I-81 in Butler Township rolled onto its side on the exit ramp injuring the driver.

The truck was not hauling any hazardous materials and the contents did not spill out of the truck.

Crews are working to clean up spilled diesel fuel from the truck’s fuel tanks.

The driver, from Allentown, was taken to the hospital.