SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A truck carrying produce on the turnpike flipped on its side early Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., crews were called to the scene on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in South Abington Township, closing the turnpike for several hours.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that northbound traffic was forced to exit at the Wyoming Valley Interchange in Pittston Township.

No one was hurt during this morning’s accident.